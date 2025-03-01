Akpabio, Natasha should be investigated — Saraki

A former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has advised the incumbent, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to submit themselves to an investigation over their face-off.

The two-term governor of Kwara State said this is the only way to protect the institution of the National Assembly and not individuals.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Saraki said Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan should subject themselves to the investigation by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

He told Akpabio to realise that if he subjects himself to the investigation, he would not be the first president of the Senate to be probed.

He said he did the same twice when he occupied the seat.

Saraki said in the statement, which he personally signed: “I have watched from afar the recent development in the Senate between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator from Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. It is a development that has made me sad because of its overall negative effect on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the institution. I believe that every person who has had anything to do with the National Assembly, particularly as a leader, member, and worker should always jealously protect these values which make the institution, the numero uno, among the three arms of government.

“It is for these reasons that I believe that the two parties in this dispute and their supporters in and out of the chamber should be mindful of the impact of their actions, inactions, reactions, claims, and counter-claims to be sure that nothing is done to rubbish the institution. The constitution, laws of the country, rules of the Senate as well as parliamentary conventions and practices should be adhered to in resolving the issue. And the resolution should be done transparently without being seen to be protective of any of the parties. Rather, the objectives should be to unfold the truth and to protect the law-making institution against a wrong perception of involvement in or tolerance of lawbreaking.

“At this point, with the public claims made by the Senator, the right measure to take is to institute an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Both parties must submit to the investigation, fully cooperate with the committee, and stake their claims before it. This is not the first time a Senate President would appear before the Committee to aid it in the conduct of a transparent and open investigation. I remember during the 8th Senate when a Senator claimed that I imported an official car for my use as Senate President and that customs duty was not paid on the vehicle. Since I knew the claim was false, the matter was referred to the Ethics Committee and I appeared before the committee to testify, in the full glare of the media. From my testimony, it was clear the Senator who made the allegation got his facts wrong and was only being mischievous.

“Also, on the day the committee submitted its report for debate on the floor, I stepped down and allowed my deputy to preside. The transparent manner in which the investigation and the debate on the report were handled assured everybody that there was no case. This is a precedent that the leadership of the 10th Senate should follow.

“In my case, the decision to allow an open investigation and subjecting myself to it was not an easy one. It was humbling but I realized that was the best decision and in the end I am happy I travelled that route.

“We should not allow the Senate to be cast in the shroud of an institution encouraging sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, flagrant disregard for standing orders and rules, and lack of orderliness. This is what a transparent, open, and unbiased investigation should achieve. The due process should be followed in this case such that where anybody is found to have committed any wrong, the wrong should be pointed out and corrected. Also, the right remedy should be made.

“Let me make it clear without any ambiguity that I am neither stating that Akpabio is guilty of anything nor am I expressing the opinion that Senator Akpoti Uduaghan is right in her actions and claims. My position is that an investigation is needed to find out the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate.

“For me, the institution of the Senate is so important, sacred, and pre-eminent. All lovers of democracy should always work to strengthen it. No leader or member should be allowed to openly or surreptitiously work to subvert its sanctity.”

