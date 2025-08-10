Akpabio mourns former PDP chair, Audu Ogbeh 

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has expressed sadness over the passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during late President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio made his position on Ogbeh known in a statement issued to the media by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

In the statement on Saturday, he described the late former Minister of Communication in the Second Republic as a distinguished Nigerian who lived a life of service and integrity.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I received the news of the passing of Chief Audu Ogbeh, a distinguished elder statesman and a dedicated public servant.

“Chief Ogbeh lived a life of service, integrity, and commitment to the development of our nation.

“As a two-time minister under different administrations, the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), contributions to agriculture, rural development, and nation-building will be remembered for years to come.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh was an intellectual store house, whose legacy of service and dedication to Nigeria is a testament to his character and commitment to public service.

“We will sorely miss him.

“On behalf of my family, constituents and the 10th Senate, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Chief Audu Ogbeh, his friends, political associates, and the people and government of Benue State as well as our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I pray that the Almighty God grants the family the fortitude to bear this painful loss and may his soul find favour with God eternally.”

