Akpabio mourns ex-IGP Arase, consoles Nigeria Police

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has lamented the death of former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, and also condoled the force.

The reaction of Akpabio to the death of Arase was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, on Monday.

He described the former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) as a well-rounded professional who transformed the police during his tenure as IGP.

While consoling his family, the entire Nigerian Police community and the people and government of Edo State, he said that Nigeria has missed a gentleman and fine officer.

Akpabio’s words: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Dr. Solomon Arase, a gentleman and fine officer, a thoroughbred professional and consummate security expert who during his tenure transformed the Nigerian Police.

Also Read

“On behalf of my family and constituents, and the entire National Assembly, I wish to extend my deep condolences to his immediate family, the Nigerian Police community, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and the good people of the state over this sad occurrence.

“Dr. Solomon Arase’s death was too sudden.

“He will be sorely missed because of his impactful life on the society.

“I pray that God Almighty will have mercy on his gentle soul and grant him eternal rest.”

Post Views: 7