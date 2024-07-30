Akpabio launches NDDC’s youth scheme, declares Niger Delta protest-free zone

The President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio, has launched a Youth Internship Scheme initiated by the Niger Delta Development Commission for 10,000 youths of the Niger Delta region.

Akpabio spoke during the NDDC Executive Management Engagement with Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities and Selected Stakeholders in Port Harcourt.

He declared that the proposed nation-wide protests by some youths would not take place in the nine states of the Niger Delta, describing the region as a protest-free zone.

Giving details of the Youth Internship Scheme, the Senate President said that the 10,000 youths would be engaged in the programme designed to improve their skills, noting that the beneficiaries in the first phase would be paid N50, 000 monthly.

Akpabio stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to the development of the Niger Delta region. He noted that following a Presidential directive, the NDDC recently inaugurated five flagship projects covering roads, bridges and electricity, across the region.

He commended the NDDC for restoring some damaged sections of the East-West Road and assured that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project would not only commence from Lagos but would also start simultaneously from the Niger Delta.

Akpabio said that despite the challenges of developing the Niger Delta region, the NDDC had executed several projects that had improved the lives of the people, promising that henceforth, the Commission would be getting its full share of its statutory allocations.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, assured that the Commission would continue to focus on completing capital projects that would add value to the Niger Delta region. He noted: “Our commitment is to work towards transforming the region, in line with the 8-Point Presidential Priorities, as well as in accordance with the demands of the NDDC Act of 2000.”

He thanked members of the National Assembly for expeditiously passing the 2024 budget of the Commission which would set the tone for the implementation of projects and programmes that would benefit the people of the Niger Delta region.

Also speaking, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, remarked that the people of the Niger Delta region had since transited from militant agitation to intellectual struggle, noting that the region was now reaping the benefits of the struggles.

He said: “We have given more opportunities and hope to Niger Delta youths through our Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement, HOPE, meant to identify interests of the youths for skills training.

The NDDC boss said that the Project HOPE had helped the Commission to develop a comprehensive digital repository, comprising important information about the youths of the Niger Delta region; including their qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and current employment status.

Ogbuku remarked that the NDDC was working with the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce in the training of youths and young entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta region. He explained that the Commission would collaborate with the Chamber of Commerce to support Small and Medium Enterprises in the region and ensure the sustainability of youth development programmes.

He added: “We will also partner with the Bank of Industry to fund projects and support businesses and facilitate the success of our empowerment programmes. We will provide all the necessary support for youth entrepreneurship schemes.”

Ogbuku urged Niger Deltans not to be lured into any protest that would destabilise the country, as such action was bound to hinder development and further impoverish the ordinary people.



In his goodwill message, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, emphasised that it was only in unity and peace that progress could be achieved. He lauded the Board and Management of the NDDC for working hands in gloves to develop the Niger Delta region.

Speaking in the same vein, the National Chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien, acknowledged the numerous achievements of the NDDC and appealed to Niger Delta youths to disregard those calling for protests.

The President of the Ijaw Youth Council, Ambassador Jonathan Lopkobiri, maintained that Niger Deltans had no business with those who were inciting youths to anarchy. He observed that demands of the protesters said nothing about the long-neglected East-West Road.

He commended the NDDC for providing a temporary reprieve for the users of the road, which he noted was still being threatened by flooding.

