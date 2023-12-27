Akpabio, Kalu, mourn Akeredolu, Na’Abba death

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Orji Kalu have expressed shock over the death of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and former House Speaker, Umaru Ghalli Na’Abba.

Akpabio in his condolence message described Akeredolu as “a nationalist and the Iroko of the Sunshine State.”

The President of the Senate, in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said Akeredolu was a leader who knew his onions and was indeed the Iroko of Ondo, as he defended the State with all his strength as Governor.

The Senate President eulogised the late Governor whom he said spent his active life fighting for justice, fairness and equity.

He noted that Akeredolu believed in true federalism, which he pursued with passion and vigour.

Akpabio mourned: “I am sad that we have to lose Chief Rotimi Akeredolu this early in life.

“He was a leader that placed the interest of his people above every other consideration; a man of integrity and strong conviction, with a strict work ethos and never paid lip service to the welfare of the people of the state.

“He was a fearless lawyer who spoke truth to power, regardless of whose ox is gored.

“As Governor, Chief Akeredolu left his footprints in the sands of history, executing landmark projects and implementing people-oriented policies that earned him a second term in office.

“A man of style, Chief Akeredolu was obsessed with excellence”.

Akpabio added that he would be sorely missed by the people of Ondo, the South-West and the entire Nigeria, especially the progressives.

According to him, the late Governor lived a purposeful and focused life and distinguished himself as a lawyer and one of the best-performing governors in the country.

Akpabio, on behalf of his family and the Senate, extended his condolences to the acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, government and people of Ondo State, his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and his immediate family.

“May God give you the fortitude to bear this untimely loss and may He have mercy on him and grant his soul eternal rest” Akpabio prayed.

In his message, the former Governor of Abia expressed sadness over the death of Akeredolu and former Speaker, Na’Abba.

Kalu, also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation said this in a condolence message on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He described Akeredolu’s death as a huge loss to the country, stressing that he was bold, courageous, fearless and selfless.

“Akeredolu was an accomplished Nigerian, well known in the legal profession and political circle.

“He contributed immensely towards nation building through various platforms,” he said.

The former Governor urged the Akeredolu’s family to uphold the remarkable legacies of their late patriarch, especially his outstanding leadership qualities.

Kalu stated: “I commiserate on behalf of my constituents, with the government and people of Ondo over Governor Akeredolu’s demise.

“The late politician played invaluable roles in the growth and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

“He was indeed an accomplished Nigerian in all ramifications and will be missed for his counsel on national issues”.

Kalu prayed for the eternal repose of Akeredolu’s soul.

Similarly, he described the death of former Speaker Na’Abba as a sad loss.

Kalu, while acknowledging Na’Abba’s contributions to nation building, said that he was a consummate politician, with passion for humanity.

“I urge the Na’Abba family to take solace in the fact that he lived a purposeful life.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Kano over the painful loss as he was committed to the growth and progress of the state and Nigeria,” he said.

The Senator prayed to Allah to grant the late politician Al-Jannah Firdaus.