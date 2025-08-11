Akpabio hale, hearty in London — Gbenga Daniel

The representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has described as untrue a media report alleging that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has been hospitalised in an unnamed hospital in London, United Kingdom.

The former governor of Ogun State disclosed that he had a stopover in London to inform the Senate president on his planned return to Nigeria.

This was in order to partake in the August 16 bye-election to fill the seat of the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, which was declared vacant due to the death of the late former Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adewumi Onanuga.

According to Daniel: “I am here to formally inform you, Mr. Senate President, that I would be returning to Nigeria to partake in the August 16 bye-elections into the Ikenne/Sagamu/ Remo North Federal Constituency, which was declared vacant after the death of late Hon. Onanuga.

“Your Excellency, the news out there is that you have been indisposed, but seeing you here now, paints a very different picture.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency.”

In his response, Akpabio thanked the Ogun State Senator for coming to inform him of the August 16 bye-election and his decision to return home to be part of it.

He assured the former governor that from information at his disposal, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, will carry the day.

Also Read

He said: “With the commitment and support of Governor Dapo Abiodun, your good self and other stakeholders of our party in the state, we will retain the House of Representatives seat at the end of the election.

“Let me congratulate you in advance because you have all it takes to retain that Federal Constituency seat for our great party.

“You are from there and interestingly, the governor is also from there.

“So I don’t harbour any fear.”

On his purported sickness, as reported by some sections of the media, particularly social media, Akpabio said: “If you listen to the social media, you will go to war.”

Post Views: 28