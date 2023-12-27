Akpabio hails Akume at 70, says he’s a political machine, great strategist

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on his Platinum Jubilee having attained the age of 70.

Akpabio spoke in a birthday message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

In it, he described the former Benue State Governor as a “political machine of note and a great strategist who has mastered the art of weaving his successes even through troubled political waters”.

The Senate president said Akume is one successful Nigerian who has used his privileged position to positively affect the lives of the people, describing him as “a man with a heart flowing with human kindness”.

He said Akume is one person who has not held his Godly blessings to himself, instead, “I have come to know him as a man who is deeply generous in heart and in acts, escalating God’s blessings for the good of the downtrodden and the needy.

“No wonder, you are popularly known as the ‘Just George’ among your people and admirers.

“As a political strategist, Senator Akume revived progressive politics in the North Central when he worked closely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to introduce the Action Congress of Nigeria to the region, which later transformed into our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“To his credit, the North Central has reclaimed its position as the home of progressives.

“As a political machine, Senator Akume has remained one of the foremost political survivalists, overcoming a series of political battles since 1999.

“He is indeed one of the few governors of the 1999 set that is still relevant in the nation’s political space.

“His vast political network within the region and across the country is a major political asset.”

Akpabio also described Akume as a nationalist and peaceful leader whose belief in the unity of the country is never in doubt, adding that in all his public life, the former minister has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable development.

He added: “Therefore, on behalf of my family and constituents; the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I heartily rejoice with you as you celebrate the ripe age of 70 and pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless you and grant you many more healthy years to enable you serve humanity and the nation better.

“As the SGF, you are in a vantage and strategic position to assist President Bola Tinubu in delivering on his Renewed Hope Agenda and I do not doubt your competence and commitment toward achieving this cause.”