Akpabio greets Muslims at Sallah, urges to pray for unity

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri asking to pray for the unity of the nation.

Akpabio, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh said as they celebrate, they should continue to pray and work for the unity of the nation.

He said, “As you celebrate the end of Ramadan and mark the occasion of Eid-el-Fitri, I send you my warmest felicitations on behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and entire National Assembly.

“May this joyous occasion bring you peace, happiness, and spiritual renewal. May the blessings of Allah be upon you and your loved ones.

“As we celebrate, let us remember the values of compassion, kindness, and generosity that define the spirit of Ramadan. May we continue to uphold these values in our daily lives and continuously work for our unity.

“Once again, I wish you all a happy and blessed Eid-el-Fitri”

