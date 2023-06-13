Akpabio emerging Senate president will be a slap to Igbos – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned South East politicians on the election of a Senate president.

Primate Ayodele made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday.

He made it known that if Senator Godswill Akpabio emerges as the president of the Senate, it will be a big slap to the Igbos who have been greatly marginalised in the country.

He made it known that Akpabio’s emergence will not make any difference and not in any way help the democracy of Nigeria as expected.

Primate Ayodele stated that if the Senate president has to be a Christian, it should be a South East politician and not someone from the South South.

He said: “If Akpabio emerges as the Senate president, it will not make any difference in the house.

“The house will not be democratic as expected.

“Bringing in a Christian Senate president should be Igbo’s turn, not a South South person.

“A South South emerging is a slap to the Igbos.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele warned Nigerians to be watchful and prayerful as he foresees troubles that won’t be explainable.

He said: “I still see troubles ahead, we should be prayerful and watchful.

“Something is about to happen that will be unexplainable.

“Time will tell.”

—