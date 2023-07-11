Akpabio constitutes senate committees, names Wada, Bamidele, Adeola chairmen

828 828

The Senate has constituted its Selection Committee and eight other standing committees.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday.

Listing the committees, Akpabio said that “Following the successful inauguration of the 10th Senate and the emergence of the principal officers of the 10th Senate.

“And in line with the Standing Order 95(a) as amended, I hereby announce the composition of the Selection Committee of the Senate; Senate President Godswill Akpabio as chairman; Sen. Jibrin Barau as vice chairman.

“Others are Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno), Sen. Dave Umahi (APC-Ebonyi), Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara), Sen. Simon Mwadkwon (PDP-Plateau), Sen. Oyewumi Olalere (PDP-Osun), Sen. Darlington, Nwokocha (LP-Abia) and Sen. Rufai Hanga (NNPP-Kano).

Akpabio also named Sen. Garba Maidoki (PDP-Kebbi) as Chairman Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance and Sen. Ede Dafinone (APC-Delta) as vice Chairman.

“The Committee on Media has Sen. Adeyemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti) as chairman and Salisu Afolabi (APC-Ogun) as vice chairman.”

Akpabio further said that “in accordance with Senate Standing Order 95 (b) as amended under sundry matters and in anticipation of the possibility of receiving supplementary budgetary application.

“The selection committee has also resolved to set up the Committee on Appropriation, Sen. Solomon Olamilekan (APC-Ogun) will be the Chairman while Sen. Mohammed Ndume as Vice Chairman.

“Committee on Rules and Business has Sen. Titus Zam (Benue-APC)as Chairman and Sen. Oyewumi Olalere (PDP-Osun) as Vice Chairman.

“Services Committee has Sen. Sunday Karimi (APC-Kogi) as Chairman and Sen. Eteng Williams (APC-Cross River) as Vice Chairman.

“Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions has Sen. Okechukwu Ezea (LP-Enugu) as Chairman and Khalid Mustapha (PDP-Kaduna) as Vice Chairman.

“Committee on Public Accounts has Sen. Ahmed Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa) as Chairman, while Onyeka Peter (APC-Ebonyi); National Security and Intelligence has Sen. Shehu Umar (APC-Bauchi) as Chairman and Sen. Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC-Cross River) as Vice Chairman.

Akpabio called on all senators to pick up forms from the sergeant-at-arms to indicate interest in membership of various committees.

“A lawmaker can serve in not more than seven committees,” he said.