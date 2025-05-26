Akpabio charges Akwa Ibom to play deep in national politics, assures Eno of support

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has called on Akwa Ibom State to be deeply involved in the corridors of national politics.

Senator Akpabio noted that Akwa Ibom stands to gain a lot once it is connected to the centre. He commended Governor Umo Eno’s administration in the state and assured him of his continuous support.

Senator Akpabio stated this when he delivered his goodwill message at the interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 2nd anniversary of the administration of Governor Eno, held at the International Worship Center, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Represented at the occasion by Senator Ekong Sampson (Akwa Ibom South), Akpabio hailed Governor Eno on his two years in office, describing the State Chief Executive as a bridge builder.

Flanked by other members of the National Assembly, Senator Sampson, while relaying the Senate President’s message, lauded Governor Umo Eno for his efforts in fostering a culture of peace and inclusion.

“What Pastor Umo Eno has shown Nigeria is the model of democracy we must embrace,” he said.

Senator Akpabio congratulated Governor Eno on a successful second anniversary which he noted has been characterized by remarkable achievements. He assured the Governor of the continuous support and collaboration of members of the National Assembly to project the interest of the State.

In his speech, Governor Umo Eno said that one of his greatest achievements within the past two years of his administration has been the sustenance of peace and unity across divides in the State.

Eno noted that the peace enjoyed in the State has been the foundation of his success, saying that Akwa Ibom will continue to remain one united family for growth and development.

Governor Umo Eno extolled past governors of the state for their respective impactful contributions to the growth and development of Akwa Ibom, while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his vision and bold policies aimed at engendering long-term socioeconomic sustainability of the country.

Other speakers at the occasion including the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Udeme Otong, Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot, represented by Hon. Justice Okon Okon, among others, saluted Governor Eno on his outstanding midterm anniversary, and paid tribute to his widely applauded leadership disposition.

In a symbolic display of unity and politics beyond party lines, the State Chairmen of Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Aniekan Akpan, his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, who both shared the podium with a representative of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), jointly praised the ARISE Agenda and hailed Governor Eno as a great unifier and icon of peace, whose leadership style was worthy of emulation.

The thanksgiving service featured soul-lifting worship sessions, musical ministrations, and word exhortations. The scripture reading was undertaken by the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Helen Obareki, while Pastor Sylvanus Ukafia of the Insight Bible Church, Uyo, delivered the homily.

Notable dignitaries who graced the thanksgiving service included the State Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, former Deputy Governors, Ambassador Etim Okpoyo, Obong Nsima Ekere, and Lady Valerie Ebe.

Others were the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, former Petroleum Minister, Chief Don Etiebet, former members of the National Assembly, former State lawmakers, political stakeholders, religious leaders, captains of industry, alongside members of the larger spectrum of the Akwa Ibom community.

