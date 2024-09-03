Akoko-Edo stands still as Obaseki, Ighodalo, others campaign for PDP

Edo State Governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, on Tuesday stormed Akoko-Edo in continuation of his campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Obaseki was accompanied by the party’s candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo and his running mate Osarodion Ogie Esq, and other top party chieftains.

They were received by an enthusiastic mammoth crowd at the Igarra Open Field in the oldest local government in Nigeria.

The governor commended the people for always supporting the PDP, noting that Akoko-Edo has suffered marginalization all this while, hence he took it upon himself to change that order and narrative.

He said in his determination to ensure equity and fairness and ensure Akoko-Edo gets what she deserves, he gave Akoko-Edo juicy positions, and laid the foundation of a polytechnic in the area because they are very brilliant and intelligent people. He praised the people of the local government for producing people with intellectual capacity.

Also Read:

He said government is a continuous process and there is a need to ensure capable hands, people with the capacity, competence and those with empathy lead the people. He said that is why he brought Ighodalo and Ogie to further the development in Edo State.

Obaseki stated that Akoko-Edo is blessed with mineral resources and the government has made all plans to secure a licence for mining, and Asue Ighodalo will bring investors to Akoko-Edo.

In his welcome speech, Deputy Governor, Engr Godwins Omobayo, thanked the governor for giving Akoko-Edo juicy positions, saying he is the only governor that has done that for the people of Akoko-Edo.

He also commended the governor for bringing a polytechnic to Akoko-Edo and other appointments.

He debunked the reports that a group in Akoko Edo has endorsed the APC candidate. He said that’s not the voice of the people of Akoko-Edo but a group made up of hungry people who want money.

He said Obaseki and PDP have done well for the people of Akoko-Edo and the only thing the people Akoko-Edo can do is to use their votes to say thank you.

He charged the people to come out en masse and vote for the umbrella on 21 September and never be afraid or be intimidated.

The Local Government Council Chairman, Tajudeen Alade Suleiman, in his speech praised Governor Obaseki for all he has done for Akoko-Edo and also poured encomium on the PDP candidate, Ighodalo.

A chieftain of the PDP in Akoko-Edo, Hon Tunde Akogun, said he retired from politics but came back because of the good works of Obaseki and for remembering the people of Akoko-Edo and the quality of the PDP candidate in the governorship race.

He stated that the APC candidate is a man that is just being spoon fed by Adams Oshiomhole and other leaders. He said Oshiomole is a baby nurse to Okpebholo and that the PDP governorship candidate is never like that.

He assured the PDP candidate that Akoko-Edo is locked down for him.

Addressing the crowd, Ighodalo began by thanking them for the huge turnout to receive them, noting that Akoko-Edo is the oldest local government in the state.

He promised to revamp tourism, agriculture in cashew production and others. He was particular about the mineral resources in the area, saying he would ensure the local government becomes prosperous and the destination for wealth by reason of the mineral deposits in the area.

He charged the people not to follow darkness but to vote for the PDP which he said is the light. He also assured them that their votes will count and there won’t be any problems on election day as President Bola Tinubu has assured a free fair and credible election in Edo State.

Other chieftains of the party present include the state chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the Deputy Director, Asue Ogie Campaign Council, Rev Olu Martins and many others.

Post Views: 0