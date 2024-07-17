AKK Pipeline Project: Brentex CPP clarifies position, commends NNPCL 

The management of Brentex CPP Limited has corrected what it described as mixups and inaccuracies in some of the reportage of its appearance at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Local Content chaired by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on July 16, 2024.

The company made the correction in a statement issued by its management and made available to the media.

The firm also commended the owner of the project, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for the support it has been receiving for the project.

In the statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Brent CPP Limited said among other questions, the Committee Chair asked the company to confirm its commitment to deliver its own segment (318km x 40” segment 2,) of the project by first quarter of 2025.

BCL responded as follows: “BCL has completed so far, over 80% of actual pipeline construction works, including crossings, and that it is working with NNPCL (Owner), barring any challenge, to deliver all the stations, by the first quarter of 2025, except two Terminal Gas Stations, which are under descope conversation between Owner and BCL.”

The statement said it is equally imperative to clarify that the value of $1.27 billion mentioned in some of the reportage of Tuesday’s interaction at the Senate is actually the entire value of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Segment 2 contract, and not the value of the two TGS.

The company also said the two TGS stations represent only about 10 percent of its contract value.

According to the company, it is important to note: “We are one of the two contractors, and there are two segments of the project.

“BCL is only the contractor for segment 2 of the AKK project – Sarkin Pawa in Niger State to Tamburawa in Kano State.

“For the purpose of emphasis, BCL wishes to add that it is very proud with the progress of its work.”

The company said that any check will confirm that BCL’s performance is easily the best in the history of government-funded pipeline construction projects in Nigeria.

It added in the statement: “Furthermore, BCL has always recognised the support it receives from the leadership of the NNPCL, without which we may have had no magic to deliver on this project.”

