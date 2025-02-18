Akinyelure, Aiyedatiwa, others to attend Akin-Deko’s autobiography book launch February 19

The official launch of the autobiography of the late High Chief Gabriel Akin-Deko, titled “I Drink to the Future,” will hold on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at the Queen’s Park Event Center in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Organized by the Akin-Deko family and the Government College Ibadan Old Boys’ Association (GCIOBA), the event will celebrate the life and times of the prominent Nigerian politician.

The book, written by High Chief Akin-Deko before his passing in 1987, chronicles his life journey, including his childhood, his experiences at Government College Ibadan, his involvement in the formation of the Action Group, his contributions to the Farm Settlement Scheme, the 1970s Idanre kingship dispute, and his role as a key member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

It also captures Akindeko’s extraordinary journey as a visionary leader, Minister for Agriculture, education advocate, and international diplomat.

The book was recently discovered in the Akin-Deko Family archives and is being published in honor of the late Lisa of Idanre.

The launch will be chaired by Chief Pius Akinyelure, Chairman of NNPCL, with Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, serving as the special guest of honor.

Also expected are representatives of the governors of the six Southwest states that today make up the former Western Region of Nigeria, where the author served as Minister for Agriculture.

The event promises to be a nostalgic celebration of Nigeria’s post-independence progress.

The book review will be by Senator Femi Okurounmu, who is himself a leading member of GCIOBA while the association’s president, Dr. Wale Babalakin SAN, will lead a distinguished group of members.

Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina will deliver a speech, with Yanju Adegbite serving as the master of ceremonies.

Prominent Nigerians including Prof. Jide Owoeye, Otunba Demola Odutola, Akinfemi Onadele, and Chief Jide Olatunde-Agbeja will also attend, alongside leaders from industry, the Anglican Church, and academia. Access to the event will be strictly by invitation, with heightened security.

