The family of Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, former Premier of defunct Western Region of Nigeria, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for naming the Omi Adio (Ibadan) Railway Station after their late dad.

This was contained in a letter jointly signed by Ambassador Abayomi Akintola and Dr. Abimbola Akintola.

The family said it appreciated the honour done to their father, “even after over 50 years of his death. This is, indeed, a great honour to our family.”

The family equally acknowledged what it called the “many good works” President Buhari is doing for the country.

The letter reads in part: “We write to acknowledge and appreciate the honour done to our late father, Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola (GCON), the former Premier of Western Nigeria and the 13th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland by Your Excellency.

“Undoubtedly, the man you are honouring was a renowned orator, teacher, journalist, legal luminary, politician of first class order, devoted Christian, Nationalist par excellence, and a family man of no mean status, who contributed immensely to the attainment of Nigeria’s independence.

“This could be attested to by various offices and positions he occupied during his eventful life…He was the first Minister of Labour, leader of opposition in the Federal House of Representatives, Minister of Health, Minister of Communication and Aviation, Founder of a political party known as Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP) and last Premier of the defunct Western Region of Nigeria.

“We sincerely acknowledge many good works Your Excellency has been carrying out since the assumption of office in the last five years to ensure that our country features prominently among the comity of nations and to ensure that Nigeria is not only a better place to live in, but also a safer place.”