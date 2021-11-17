Akinrun stool: Gboleru Ruling House cries out, alleges injustice in selection process

The Gboleru Ruling House of Ikirun which is the next to produce the next Akinrun of Ikirun has raised alarm that the State Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs wanted to pick the new Oba from Obaara Ruling House against the existing rotation arrangement.

The development caused confusion in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The traditional ruler of the town, Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji who mounted the royal stool in 1991 died in February after a brief illness.

With the death of late Oba Olawale of Adedeji Ruling House, it was the turn of the Gboleru Ruling House to produce the new traditional ruler of the town, according to the rotation system as specified in the Ikirun District Chieftaincy Declaration and Gazette of 1959, approved in 1960, re-registered in 1970, which were done during the reign of late Oba Lawani Adeyemi from Obaara Ruling House

However, the selection process was generating tension in the town as Gboleru Ruling House said the state government wanted to appoint new Akinrun from another ruling House known as Obaara instead of Gboleru Ruling House.

The Head of Gboleru Ruling House, Prince Olatunji Mudasiru, appealed to the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to intervene in the matter and ensure that the appointment of new Akinrun follow the existing rotational arrangement.

He said, “Obaara Ruling Family produced the last Akinrun before the immediate past Akirun from Adedeji Ruling Family and it’s the turn of Gboleru Ruling House to produce the next Akirun in accordance with our rotation arrangement.”

He debunked the insinuation that Gboleru Ruling House was unable to nominate candidate for the stool. He said the misunderstanding amongst members of the Gboleru Ruling House had been resolved and that the family is ready to present candidate for the stool.

Olatunji also said that none of the family members instituted the court process that government used as the reason for inviting Obaara Ruling House to nominate candidate for the stool.

He said, “But we were surprised that the state government, through a letter from the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs requested Obaara Ruling House to nominate candidate for the vacant stool. We appealed to the Governor to intervene”.

Oba Lawani Adeyemi Oyejola, from the Obaara ruling house, ruled between 1945 – 1989 after which late Oba Olayiwola Adedeji II, came to the throne from 1991–2021.

It is therefore crystal clear that Gboleru Ruling House is the next in line to produce the next Akinrun of Ikirun.

Olatunji said it is unfair for Gboleru Ruling House to be unfairly treated and sidelined in its right to occupy the throne which was due to it.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, Rasaki Adeosun confirmed that the state government has commenced the process to pick next Akirun from Obaara Ruling House.