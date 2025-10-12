Akinlalu: Governor Adeleke won’t interfere in police investigation, spokesperson fires back at APC

Governor Ademola Adeleke has rejected calls by the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress to interfere in the ongoing investigation into the Akinlalu incident, describing the opposition’s allegations as another example of a losing party struggling for relevance.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke repeated his trust in the ongoing police investigation to unravel the details of the unfortunate killings at Akinlalu even as he cautioned against politicisation of a matter of law and order.

“The Akinlalu matter is a question of law and order and the Inspector General of Police has acted on the matter. The police is conducting an active investigation. Our government will not intervene or interfere.

“I caution our people to avoid the temptation to politicise the unfortunate incident. We should allow due process to take its cause without let or hindrance.

“The opposition’s allegations are unfounded and baseless. The Osun APC in want of direction and strategy has grown to be a constant purveyor of fake news.

“We will not succumb to blackmail or surrender to a party that is more interested in destabilising the state than delivering on good governance”, the statement noted.