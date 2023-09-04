Akinkunmi was an iconic individual, says Minister of Information

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has described Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi as an iconic individual who designed one of the most important symbols of our collective existence as a country and a nation. He was speaking while on a condolence visit to the family of Pa Akinkunmi, at his Elebu, Ibadan, residence, on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The minister said the visit was at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, who wants to assure the family of the deceased and Oyo state that he shares in the pain caused by the death of the icon, adding that the late Akinkunmi represents the unity and oneness of the country through the legacy he left behind.

“Mr. President has asked that we come to commiserate with the family and the state and also to tell them that he shares with them in this grief, along with the Federal Government, throughout this period.” He said.

He assured that the requests of the family at this time would be looked into.

Earlier, the minister paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Oyo State, where he was received at the executive chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi Ibadan. Represented by the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, Makinde said that even though the national anthem has been changed twice, the national flag has remained the same owing to the depth of message and meaning it preaches.

“He must have had in mind a united country that would always be one,” said the Deputy Governor.

“We must appreciate Akinkunmi for his rich knowledge and deep insight in that he saw agriculture as a key item that will always be relevant, especially now in the face of dwindling oil prices globally. Again, the white colour on the flag symbolizes the peace and unity of the nation. The unity and togetherness of the nation remain key to us all.”

He expressed appreciation to the president, on behalf of the Akinkunmi family and the entire state, for sending the high-powered delegation to condole with the state, saying the people of Oyo State are ready to cooperate with the Federal Government on the unity of the country.

The minister was in the company of the top management of the agencies and departments under his ministry.