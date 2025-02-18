AKICORP gears up for corporate headquarters 

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, Imo-Abasi Jacob, has announced plans to construct a permanent building for the government-owned Corporation.

The ground breaking event, scheduled for March, was revealed during the corporation’s February fasting and prayer session.

It was held at its boardroom on Monday.

The corporation has in the last 26 years operated from a rented building, making the development a great milestone for the MD/CEO, management, and staff who received the news with excitement and gratitude to the State Government.

With the development, the MD has harped on the need for staff to put in their best in appreciation for the Governor’s benevolence.

Jacob stressed that the corporation was recalibrating its operation to the extent that excuses would no longer be tolerated as only results would count.

He congratulated the Head of Human Resources and General Administration, Ekpedeme Sambo, who won the Governor’s outstanding staff of AKICORP award, urging other staff to follow his example as their hard work would be rewarded.

The AKICORP boss also emphasised the importance of harmony amongst staff to boost production, cautioning that conflict and resentment would hinder performance.

He further used the opportunity to encourage staff to utilise the state government’s farm days wisely, and aim for AKICORP’s representation at the next home farm award.

To promote staff engagement in farming, the MD offered a significant incentive, directing that the corporation’s property at Shelter Afrique be allotted to interested staff for farming.

However, Jacob clarified that farm days are not holidays, and that the corporation would reward staff who presented evidence of their farming engagements.

