Akeredolu’s wife seeks concerted efforts against GBV

Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo State governor, has called for support of the people in the state to check the rising wave of sexual violence in the country.

She made the call in Akure during the inauguration of board members of the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSAA-GBV).

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who is also the chairman of the board, said: “So many perpetrators of GBV have escaped arrest or punishment.

“The agency will checkmate the frequency of the crime. It is our hope that GBV cases would be reduced in the state.

“All stakeholders must put in their best to ensure that the agency does its job. A lot of work went into the law, but our dream has come true today. We have taken off like a tsunami, and I hope we continue like this.

“We need to implement the law to the letter and we believe it will yield a positive impact.”

Earlier, Mrs Foluke Tunde-Daramola, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ondo State, said perpetrators of GBV usually get away with the crime.

She enjoined all to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

Also speaking, Mrs Oluwatoyin Adegbenro, Forum of Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO), praised Akeredolu for spearheading the project.

She said the law would ensure that all perpetrators of GBV face the consequence.

Other members of the agency include representatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); Nigeria Police, Ondo State command; International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and National Council of Women’s Societies (NCWS), among others.