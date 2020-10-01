The wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has described the allegation levelled against her by the Deputy Gov. Agboola Ayayi as untrue, petty and mischievous.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ajayi had said on September 30, at a political rally in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government area, that the governor’s wife nominated Lucky Ayedatiwa as running mate to her husband.

Mrs Akeredolu, who reacted on Thursday through her Special Assistant on Media, Oluwatobi Fademi, said the allegation was not only untrue, but also unfortunate and mischievous.

According to her, the nomination of candidate for the deputy governorship position is not the business of the governor’s wife.

“It is a decision taken between the governor and leadership of the party.

“It is not correct that Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu nominated Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa as running mate.

“It is one of those petty utterances of a drowning man; the allegation is untrue; it’s most unfortunate, misleading and mischievous.”

Mrs Akeredolu also said Agboola Ajayi should address real issues around governance in his quest for governorship position and stop playing crude politics with her family.