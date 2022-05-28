Akeredolu’s wife chased out of APC Secretariat In Imo

Betty Akeredolu, First Lady of Ondo State, who is contesting the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary election in Imo West, was chased out of the party secretariat in Imo on Saturday.

The Ondo First Lady who hails from Imo had led her supporters to the secretariat to protest the consensus option adopted by the party in choosing its candidate for the 2023 election.

Confusion erupted when her supporters went berserk, insisting that they must be allowed to vote, but the police tried to control the crowd.

In the process, there was stampede as both journalists and delegates who had also arrived for the exercise scampered for safety and ran outside the secretariat.

Her supporters continued their protest outside the premises.

Akeredolu, who addressed journalists at the gate of the secretariat, said that it is injustice to allow aspirants to campaign only to be told that the party had adopted consensus option.

She said, “I am insisting that we must go by delegate election. I cannot waste time and resources campaigning only to be told that candidates would emerge by consensus. We must vote and if I lose gallantly, I will accept the result.

“Consensus my foot. If men agree to consensus, I won’t agree. After spending my time and money, you are now telling me about consensus and all these while we have been campaigning and nobody talked about consensus.”