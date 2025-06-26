Akeredolu’s widow lambasts Aiyedatiwa, calls monarch ‘baby oba’ + Video

Dr. Bettu Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the widow of a former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has lambasted the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Olowo of Iwo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, referring to the monarch as a “baby oba”.

This followed the demolition of the cenotaph built by Akeredolu in honour of the victims of the 2022 St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church massacre in Owo.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who spoke during her visit to her husband’s graveside in Owo on Tuesday, shared the video on her social media handles.

She said: “Darling, I’ve always known you to love your people to pieces.

“This is your Owo people.

“But look at what they’ve done to you.

“They didn’t blink an eye at rubbishing you, rubbishing your memory, rubbishing your legacy.

“As they claim, spearheaded by the Olowo of Owo, whom you single-handedly installed…. this is a known fact.

“It’s no longer a secret.

“You single-handedly installed that baby oba.”

Anyanwu-Akeredolu described Aiyedatiwa as an “enabler” of the demolition, adding that it was done to settle political scores.

She said no corpse was buried at the cenotaph, adding that it was only symbolic.

The former First Lady took the attack further when she responded to a post by the presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State had accused some unknown persons of demolishing the office property of his brother in Lagos.

Obi said his brother had been occupying the property for about 15 years.

Responding, Anyanwu-Akeredolu wrote: “My broda, sorry about what happened. Like Lagos like Owo, we are in the season of demolition. It’s happening because ‘guy men’ occupy positions. On June 21, 2025, Lucky Aiyedatiwa ordered the demolition of the monument built in memory of Owo Catholic church massacre that shocked the nation on June 5, 2022.

“What kind of leadership defiles the memory of innocent souls in such a callous manner? Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s demolition of the Owo church massacre monument is not only an act of profound insensitivity, it is a desecration of sacred ground. That monument, built by my late husband, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, a son of Owo, was a solemn tribute to lives violently cut short in a house of worship. It symbolized collective mourning, remembrance, and healing.

“To now dismiss it as having ‘no economic value,’ and to demolish it for a so-called ‘world-class shopping complex,’ reveals a disturbing level of moral bankruptcy. A world-class society does not erase its pain to make way for profit. It preserves memory, it honors the dead, and it builds with conscience.

“This evil act is not just a political misstep, it is an affront to decency. It insults the victims, disrespects their families, and dishonors the legacy of a governor who governed with empathy and stood for justice.

“The voiceover defending this abomination only deepens the outrage. How daft can one be to assume that the value of life, memory, and honor must be measured by profit margins? An honorary doctorate cannot mask a glaring absence of humanity and scholarship.

“Lucky Aiyedatiwa has shown us who he is and history, too, will remember.”

