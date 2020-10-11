The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has congratulated Gov. Oluwarotimi Ekeredolu on his re-election as governor of Ondo State.

He said that the governor’s victory showed that Nigerians preferred what he termed “APC’s physical thrust” to that of the PDP’s “stomach infrastructure hand-outs.”

Okechukwu, a member of APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election, stated this in a congratulatory message to Akeredolu on Sunday.

The APC stalwart opined that the victories of Governors Akeredolu and Godwin Obaseki, defined APC’s ideology of preference for physical infrastructure to the stomach infrastructure of the PDP.

He said the message was on behalf of the APC National Campaign Council led by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu to Akeredolu for winning the Ondo governorship polls.

“For us in the APC, Akeredolu’s victory and that of Godwin Obaseki, both products of APC in the last four years, have in no small measure defined our ideology – preference of devoting much more resources to physical infrastructural development.

“We, in the ruling party, did not harbour any fears of APC not winning Ondo State.

“That Akeredolu and Obaseki share a lot in common.

“One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure. This is why some elites are antagonistic to both,’’ he said.

Okechukwu also congratulated the people of both states for buying into APC’s ideology of preference for physical infrastructural development.

The VON boss said, “Indeed this is our hallmark in most APC states and the Federal Government.

“Our traducers envy infrastructural development ongoing in Lagos, Kaduna, Borno and other APC states as well as the uncommon Buhari’s agrarian revolution, power and railways infrastructure,” the statement said.

Okechukwu said they were happy with the outcome of the two elections, pointing out that both showed that Nigerians were gradually coming to terms with physical infrastructure that generates prosperity and enduring happiness as against the hand-outs from the opposition.

“For those, who because of the collapse of communism, assume that there is no difference between the APC and the PDP ideologically, Obaseki and Akeredolu’s victories are eye-openers on the emerging ideological difference between the two political parties.

He claimed that the “PDP is sharing the money while APC is investing the money.”