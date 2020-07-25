The UK chapter of the All Progressives Congress says a second term in office for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will afford him the opportunity to consolidate on his achievements.

The APC UK said this in a statement by Jacob Ogunseye, its Publicity Secretary, on Saturday in Abuja, while congratulating Akeredolu for emerging as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election.

The chapter also advised Akeredolu not to treat those who contested the primary with him as political enemies, but as partners in progress.

It said: “Your Excellency, you will recall your phone conversation with Barrister Joseph Adebola, an APC UK executive, when he congratulated you on this coveted victory, and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday recently.

“The entire executive and members of the party in the United Kingdom are happy to identify with you on this very important victory of yours.

“We believe it will afford you a great opportunity to consolidate on your achievements and improve more on giving the people of the state `electoral deliverables.”

The statement also quoted Ade Omole, leader of the chapter, as saying the victory had provided the governor another opportunity to mend fences with perceived aggrieved members within the party’s machinery in the state.

Omole maintained that the time to work as a family with progressive ideas and ideals was now.

He said: “The APC United Kingdom Chapter does not see this victory as Pyrrhic, but deserving of your personage ahead of the forthcoming October 10 Ondo state governorship election.

“However, the governor must be magnanimous in victory; those who contested the primaries with him should not be seen and treated as political enemies but partners in delivering good governance to the people of the state.

“The governor should welcome all divergent and varying opinions, and juxtapose same with his personal manifestos and action plans.”

Omole added that the battle might have been won, but the war was far from being over.

He further advised that Akeredolu must not lose sight of the fact that some political predators in opposition parties were still lurking around the corner, waiting to take back the state to the years of economic ruins.

According to him, such politicians are losing sleep in their efforts at taking over the state’s governance structure.

Omole added that all hands must therefore be on deck to ensure that such politicians did not succeed or have access to the state’s common patrimony.

He pledged the full support of he UK chapter of the APC to Akeredolu, and assured him that the Diaspora chapter would stand with him in the trenches to ensure he secured a re-election.

He said: “We believe in collective struggle for a common goal that will deliver a progressive mandate for the common man.

“The Governor should expect our assured commitment towards his continuous stay at Alagbaka Government House for another four year of democratic governance and deliverables.”