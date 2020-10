Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress won in Ilaje Local Government, bringing his winning haul to 14 LGAs.

He scored 26,657.

His counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede scored 11,128, while Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party had 4,005.

This was officially announced by the INEC LG Collation Officers.

Ilaje Local Government

APC – 26,657

PDP – 11,128

ZLP – 4,005

