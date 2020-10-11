The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu won in Ese Odo Local Government of the state, making it the fifteenth LGA.

He scored 13,383.

Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party trailed with 4,760 while Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered 4,680.

OndoDecides2020: Ese Odo LG

Registered voters – 70,001

Accredited voters- 24,270

Total Valid votes – 23,300

Rejected Votes – 868

Total votes cast- 24,168

No cancellation of votes.

APC – 13,383

APP – 25

PDP- 4,680

SDP- 76

ZLP-4,760