The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu won in Ese Odo Local Government of the state, making it the fifteenth LGA.
He scored 13,383.
Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party trailed with 4,760 while Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party garnered 4,680.
OndoDecides2020: Ese Odo LG
Registered voters – 70,001
Accredited voters- 24,270
Total Valid votes – 23,300
Rejected Votes – 868
Total votes cast- 24,168
No cancellation of votes.
APC – 13,383
APP – 25
PDP- 4,680
SDP- 76
ZLP-4,760
Leave a Reply