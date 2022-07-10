Akeredolu urges Muslims to imbibe lessons of Eid-el-Kabir

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has enjoined Muslims to reflect on the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and rededicate themselves to the commands of Almighty Allah.

Akeredolu, in a statement issued Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, the State’s capital congratulated Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“Eid-el-Kabir is more than just a celebration; it reflects the gains in obedience and trust in the Almighty Allah. It preaches sacrifice that must be made for renewed hope.

“We urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to imbibe the lessons of this season; we must be deliberate in our commitment to promote peace and tolerance in our daily lives.

“This celebration is another opportunity to express and show the uniqueness of the Islamic faith. As Muslims, we must show to the world that our faith teaches peace, tolerance and charity,” he said.

Akeredolu assured residents of adequate security during and after the celebration, noting that security agencies had been deployed to strategic places across the state to maintain law and order.

“On our part, we shall continue to prioritise the security of lives and property of our people. We have seen the need to redouble our efforts.

“We call on all our mosques to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras in their premises as well as employ well trained security personnel to man the entry and exit points to their premises.

“We must join our voices to fight the enemies of the people who are daily visiting untold terror on innocent citizens,” he said.

The governor called on the residents to be vigilant and report suspicious faces and movement to the security agencies and give them all necessary support.