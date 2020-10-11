The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has defeated his closest rivals, Rotimi Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, in Ile Oluji Local Government Area.

This followed the release of results from the LGA by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the electoral umpire, while Akeredolu, the incumbent, polled 13,278 votes, Jegede scored 9,231 votes, while Ajayi, the incumbent Deputy Governor has a paltry 1,971 votes.