Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised his cabinet members to redouble efforts and explore fresh opportunities in order to break new grounds and take the state to greater heights.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Akeredolu, on Friday, assigned portfolios to the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers and moved some old ones to new ministries.

Akeredolu’s advice was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Saturday by Olusegun Ajiboye, his Chief Press Secretary.

The governor, who said the changes were effected in good faith and in the utmost interest of the state, urged the people to take maximum advantage of the development.

He noted that slowness to change usually meant fear of the new.

He added that the changes effected in the cabinet and the new appointments were intended to re-tool the system.

He said the collective welfare of the people and toeing the path to new frontiers for the actualisation of the administration’s five-point agenda necessitated the change.

The governor assured the people of his continued commitment and unwavering dedication to leave the state better than he met it.