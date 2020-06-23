Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has relieved Allen Sowore, Special Assistant on New Media to embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, of his appointment with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Akure by Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ajayi had been at loggerheads with Akeredolu for some time before he finally resigned from the All Progressives Congress and joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ajayi, however, maintains that he remains the deputy governor of the state in spite of his leaving the APC.

The statement advised Sowore to submit all government’s property in his possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.