Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday sacked the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye.

Akeredolu immediately appointed a human rights lawyer, Charles Titiloye, as the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, made this known in a statement in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the sacked attorney general and commissioner for justice was appointed in 2017.

The governor said that the commissioner’s removal was part of his cabinet rejig.

“Following this, Mr governor has appointed frontline human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye, as his new attorney general and commissioner for justice.

“Titiloye is a human rights activist and a renowned social critic. He was a former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch.

“A devout Christian, Charles Titiloye is a Knight of the Catholic Church of the order of Saint Mulumba,” he said.

According to him, Titiloye’s name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The governor thanked the former attorney general and commissioner for justice for services rendered to the state and wished him success in his future endeavours.