Akeredolu resumes official duties, says: I’ll be alive to complete my tenure by God’s grace + Photos

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has returned to the country from his medical vacation and resumed work immediately by holding meetings with the state stakeholders.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde.



During the meetings, Governor Akeredolu formally handed over his resumption letter to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide, and also provided a copy to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was in attendance.



Governor Akeredolu said: “I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey.

“I decided that I must meet with you today.

“God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory.

“I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here, and those who wished us well, I thank you very much.

“God has done what the majority of our people wanted.

“Majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.



“So, because we had to land here in Ibadan first, I said I have to meet with House of Assembly members here.

|We are here, and we are back. I am back, and by the grace of God,

“I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office.



“I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately.

“This is my letter of resumption.”



The Speaker, speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, expressed gratitude for the safe return of the Governor, stating that his return to the country is a prayer answered.



Governor Akeredolu, while meeting with members of the State Executive Council, informed them that he had presented his letter of resumption to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.



He thanked the Executive Council members for their prayers and the good work they had carried out while he was away on medical vacation.

The Governor emphasised: “We are now back, and we give God all the glory.

“I have to let members of the House of Assembly know first that we have returned.

“As of today, I’m back as Governor of Ondo State.

“We thank God that I am alive and here.

“It’s your prayers that have kept us here.

“The office of the Governor has resumed full work.”



Governor Akeredolu also held meetings with members of the National Assembly, including the representative of Ondo North Senatorial District, Senator Jide Ipinsagba; Members of the House of Representatives representing Owo/Ose, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe; Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Hon. Donald Ojogo; Idanre/Ifedore, Hon. Festus Akingbaso; Okitipupa/Irele, Hon. Jimi Odimayo; and Akoko South West/South East, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati.



The Governor thanked the people of Ondo State for their ceaseless prayers and support during his recovery process.



He assured the people of his administration’s unwavering commitment to the progress and development of the state.

Stakeholders present at the meeting included members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide; Members of the State Executive Council, led by the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; National Assembly members; led by Senator Jide Ipinsagba; and Members of the All Progressives Congress State Working Committee, led by the Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.



Others were: Youth groups, led by the Ondo APC Youth Leader, Comrade Olawande Ayo Wisdom; former Local Government Chairmen, led by Hon. Augustine Ogbesetore; and members of the Foundation of Wives of Ondo State Officials.