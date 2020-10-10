Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed optimism that he will win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu, who spoke with newsmen on Saturday shortly after voting at Ijebu 2 Unit 006 Ward 5, Ijebu-Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state, said his confidence was in God.

“I am confident about winning this election. I have always said my confidence is about God, and God, in his infinite mercies, will give me victory.

“I don’t know what will happen. All I know is that when my victory is announced, everybody will be joyous, there will be clapping and singing,” he said.

The governor, who described the voting at his unit as peaceful, urged voters to protect their votes.

“Cast your votes, move out of the place but don’t move too far, and ensure that you protect your votes so that your votes can be counted,” Akeredolu said.