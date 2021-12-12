Akeredolu mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the transition of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III.

Governor Akeredolu, particularly, condoled with the Queen, Olori Olaronke Oyewumi, and the entire family, as well as the people of Ogbomoso over the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler.

The Governor said: “A great Iroko tree has fallen- Ajanaku sun bi oke. Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III was the most decorated Soun. He was a man who loomed larger than life; a very revered monarch he was.

“Having been close to the family for a period spanning over several decades, the First Lady, Betty, and I, mourn this respected monarch who has transited to the world beyond, to be with his forefathers.

“We will surely miss his wise counsel. He was a father to all. His reign signposted development and enduring peace in the land of Ogbomoso. He was a king that history will forever be kind to. He played his part well.”

The Governor also commiserated with the Government of Oyo State, while urging the people of Ogbomoso to take solace in the good legacy the monarch left behind.