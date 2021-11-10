Akeredolu lauds the initiative of Yoruba World Centre at UI

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has extolled the initiative to establish a Yoruba World Centre inside the University of Ibadan by the International Centre for Yoruba arts and Culture, saying it is a project that must be supported by all.

“A project of this nature must be supported by all, for it is a project for the good of the people,” the Governor emphasised.

Akeredolu spoke in his Akure office when he received an INCEYAC team, led by Alao Adedayo, the Publisher of Alaroye and initiator of the project.

The team that went to brief the Governor on the coming presentation and turning of the first sod of INCEYAC by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, also had Tunde Kelani, the renowned cinematographer, and Gabriel Sosanya.

Akeredolu said the collaboration of INCEYAC and the University of Ibadan is a development that must be encouraged so as to allow developments in many fields.

He lamented that the language, arts and culture of Yoruba continue to go down by the day, and it is the duty of concerned personalities to save the situation.

He said: “This problem starts from our various homes, and this involves all of us.

“We refuse to use or encourage our children to use our language, or learn about the arts and culture of our people, and it is something that must be stopped.

“We in the South West Governors’ Forum are working hard on this to see that every state makes the study of Yoruba compulsory up to secondary level.

“It is one of the ways we plan to address the situation.”

The Governor not only promised to attend the UI-INCEYAC programme on November 23, 2021, he also assured the team that he would personally speak with his colleagues in the region to also grace the occasion.

Akeredolu added: “Yes, I will personally come and I will send words round to my colleagues that it is a programme we must attend to show our support for this collaboration that’s meant for the preservation and protection of our history, language, arts and culture.”

The initiator of the project had earlier told Governor Akeredolu that the Centre, which will be filled with books, documents, artefact, records and art works among others, is being put together by the Institute of African Studies, Yoruba Language Centre of University of Ibadan and INCEYAC.

It is expected to be a one-stop shop where researchers, journalists, writers and members of the general public interested in Yoruba history, arts and culture can approach to source for all materials needed.

“Not only this,” says Adedayo, “the Centre will locate lost or forgotten Yoruba historical materials, music and arts, and make same available at the Centre for general usage.

“It will also digitise and reconstruct historical facts through documentary and films on all subjects relating to the Yoruba people, thereby making search by researchers and others easy, and needed materials ready.”