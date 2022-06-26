Akeredolu issues Executive Order on compulsory use of CCTV

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed an Executive Order for compulsory installation and use of Close Circuit Television in all public and private institutions in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, on Saturday in Akure.

Akeredolu said that the order had become imperative in view of the increasing rate of insecurity in the country and the need to ensure security of lives and property in all public and private institutions as well as centres across the state.

According to him, the order is pursuant to Section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which vests such power in governors as the chief executives of their states.

He said: “The executive order shall be enforced at all religious places of worship, financial institutions (of all kinds), event centres, supermarkets and educational institutions (schools).

“It will also be enforced in hotels/motels, guest houses, inns, restaurants, clinics and health centres, eateries (of all kinds), recreation or vehicular parks and other places regularly used by the public.”

The governor, therefore, called on owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within the state to instal, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on daily activities.

Akeredolu said that the CCTV would monitor the ingress and egress of people and vehicles at the said places, venues and centres.

He added: “Apart from capturing all activities at the public/private institutions, it must also have data storage hardware, while data stored therein should be made available to security agencies whenever it is required.

“The public/private institutions shall employ and maintain well-trained security personnel who shall man the entry and exit points to their various facilities/premises.

“Where necessary, the owners and occupiers of public/private institutions shall erect well-fortified perimeter fences, with security posts at the entry and exit points.”

The governor further said that the order would be enforced by security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) and Department of State Services.

Akeredolu added that violators of the executive order would be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37), Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.