Akeredolu imposes curfew on warring Ondo community

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, following the crisis in the community.

In the past few days, two youth groups have been attacking each other after a new year carnival held in the town.

It was gathered that some people were killed while shops and vehicles were allegedly vandalised and burnt down by some hoodlums.

However, the curfew order was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Thursday.

The statement read, “A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, with immediate effect.

“The decision was made at the State Security Council meeting chaired by the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN

“This follows the escalated violent clash in the town since Tuesday which has continued unabated, despite the meeting held by the Government and the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh and Owa Ale of Iyometa, Oba Adeleke Adegbite to rein in their subjects.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of the violent clash.

“For emphasis, Ikare Akoko has been closed down for any unauthorised human movement and activity until further notice.”