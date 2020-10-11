The incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Ondo State governorship election, Rotimi Akeredolu, has floored his closest rivals in Saturday’s election, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and the incumbent Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, in Akoko North-West Local Government Area.

This followed the ongoing release of the results of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the electoral umpire, while the APC scored 15,809 votes, the PDP garnered 10,320 votes and ZLP: 3,477 votes.