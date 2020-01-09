Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday expressed his condolences to the family of late Soji Bello as well as the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Soji Bello, who died on Thursday during a brief illness, was a political ally of Mimiko, and a former member of Labor Party before defecting to Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State.

In a statement in Akure, Ojo Oyewamide, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said the unkind news was received with a rude shock.

The statement quoted the governor as describing Bello as a rare fellow and a man of courage whose loyalty to friendship was inexorably deep.

“Succinctly too, the entire people of the state have lost a very dear political figure who enriched political participation with humility in the days of the immediate past administration under the Labour Party and later the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Governor Akeredolu prays for God’s continued grace over the family of Soji at this moment of grief even as He grants all the courage and fortitude to bear this loss.

“May SOJ’s soul rest in perfect peace,” it added.