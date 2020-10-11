Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress has added Odigbo Local Government to his kitty.

Results officially announced by the INEC LG Collation Officers revealed that the governor scored 23,571 votes.

He beat Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 9,485. Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party garnered 6,540.

Akeredolu had earlier taken the lead in 12 local governments in the results earlier announced by the electoral body.

Odigbo Local Government

REG. VOTERS-134,674

ACC. VOTERS -43,250

APC – 23,571

PDP – 9,485

ZLP – 6,540

