Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday, April 1, begins a 15-day working vacation, as the first installment of his 2021 Annual Leave.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement said that the governor had transmitted the development in a letter addressed to the Speaker of House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

According to the statement, the leave will commence from Thursday, April 1 to Friday, April 23, 2021, both days inclusive.

“While Gov. Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor.