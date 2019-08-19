The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday begins a 14-day working

vacation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Akure added that the governor would resume on September 14.

Ajiboye disclosed that the governor had transmitted a letter on the vacation to the state House of Assembly before proceeding on the annual leave.

He said the governor notified the Assembly that his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, would perform the functions of the governor on his absent.