Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the COVID-19 testing centre at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital laboratory in Ondo.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the governor’s weekly press briefing at the Government House ground, Akure on Monday.

Adegbenro, who also doubles as the Chairman, Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, said the testing centre would soon be opened for use.

He also said Akeredolu had approved the request for incentives for the frontline healthcare workers in the treatment and isolation centers in the state.

He said: “The governor approved this because he wanted all health workers in the state to continue to put in their best.

“In addition, an insurance scheme is also being packaged.

“These measures are put in place to encourage them to put in their best and it will eventually go round all health workers, but those in the frontline will be more compensated.

“So many things are being upgraded to ensure our continued ability to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A nurse at UNIMEDTH, Temitayo Oluwafemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria that health workers would intensify efforts in their service delivery, if government could fulfill its promise on the incentives.

