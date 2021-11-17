Akeredolu appoints son as DG, 21 others as Commissioners, SA

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has appointed his son, Babajide Akeredolu, as the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Akure.

Ojogo also said the Governor nominated 14 new Commissioners-designate and seven Special Advisers.

The Commissioner nominees are Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Akoko South East; Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega, Akoko South West; Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu, Akoko North East; Dr. Julianah Oshadahun, Akoko North West; Otunba Dele Ologun, Akure North; Sunday Adekunle, Idanre; and Engr. Razak Obe, Ifedore.

Others are Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka, Ilaje; Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Irele; Yetunde Adeyanju, Odigbo; Femi Agagu, Okitipupa; Hon. Akinlosotu, Ondo East; Hon. Lola Fagbemi; Ondo West; and Chief Olayato Aribo, Ose.

Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers are Dr. Victor Ategbole, Dr. Wunmi Ilawole, Hon. Tobi Ogunleye, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, Olamide Falana, Dr. Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Niyi Oseni.

Ojogo said the names of the nominees, especially for the positions of Commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

He said all nominated and appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced after they must have been cleared by the Ondo State House of Assembly.