The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government.

The appointment of a new SSG came a few hours after Ifedayo Abegunde announced his resignation.

Abegunde equally announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress.

Akeredolu, at the briefing on the Coronavirus Disease position in the state on Monday, named Tayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi as the new SSG.

Idowu Otetubi was also nominated as a commissioner.