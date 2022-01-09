Akeredolu applauds return of soldiers to correctional centres in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has applauded the return of officers of the Nigerian Army to correctional centres in the state.

This is contained in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, to newsmen on Sunday in Akure.

Akeredolu, who described the return of soldiers as a welcome development, said that the Nigerian Army had allowed good reasoning to prevail in the interest of the people.

He noted that the initial withdrawal of soldiers attached to Correctional Centres in Akure, Ondo, Owo and Okitipupa was an “aberration and an undue security risk.”

“We note the return of soldiers to the correctional centres as concerting. The security of lives and property of our people remain an onerous task that must be carried out without hesitation or sentiment.

“A federal facility like the correctional centre should not have been left without deserving security for any reason. However, the return of the soldiers to the facilities is a positive development.

“Both the Nigerian Army and the Correctional Centres belong to the Federal Government. There must be continuous synergy.

“We will also continue to do our best to give the necessary support when the need arises,” he said.