Akeredolu: APC Youth Forum mourns, extols ex-governor

The Forum of All Progressives Congress APC Southwest Youth Stakeholders has mourned the passing of the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Forum sent its condolences in a press release jointly signed by its 16 members.

The release reads in part: “Governor Akeredolu, whose contributions made an indelible mark on Nigerian politics, breathed his last on 27 December 2023. His influential leadership as the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association and later as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum showcased a commitment to justice and the welfare of his people.

“The Forum of APC Southwest Youth stakeholders, representing the vibrant youth constituency within the All Progressives Congress (APC), joins the Government and resilient people of Ondo State in mourning the loss of this distinguished leader. Our sympathies extend to the Akeredolu family during this challenging time, and we stand in solidarity with them as they navigate the grief of losing a beloved figure.

“Governor Akeredolu, recognized for his diplomatic, forthright, and dogged leadership, was not only a political luminary but also a friend to the youth. His support for youth initiatives and commitment to providing opportunities for the younger generation were sources of inspiration for the Forum.

“As we collectively mourn the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the Forum of APC Southwest Youth stakeholders pays tribute to his legacy, emphasising the enduring principles of justice and progress that he championed throughout his illustrious career.

“May the soul of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu rest in eternal peace.”