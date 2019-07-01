Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday urged civil servants to embrace best practices and avoid indolence in carrying out their duties.

Akeredolu gave the advice in Akure during the swearing-in of the new Head of Service, Oluwadare Aragbaye.

He made known his expectations for a remarkable shift in the organisation of departments, parastatals and agencies, for optimum service delivery.

He said: “The new Head of Service is enjoined to put in place measures which will ensure that only those who work hard earn wages.

“It should not be challenging for the government to know those in its employ. We should be able to assess the inputs of our workers.

“I must also hasten to charge the new Head of Service to note that the reward for hard work is more work. By this deserved elevation, he is advised strongly to rededicate himself to serve the people of the State, even more.”

According to the governor, the government has been able to strike the delicate balance between paying salaries and subventions promptly, and improving significantly on the infrastructural deficit in the state.

He said: “We note that majority of our people belong to the informal sector. They do not rely on the government for direct survival. We will continue to ensure that those who fall into this category are not neglected.

“It is, therefore, incumbent on all of us who serve them to assist in blocking all loopholes through which some mindless persons siphon public funds.”

The governor commended the Board of Internal Revenue for the improvement in the state internally generated revenue, but said there were still gaps to fill.

He said: “There are still yawning gaps in the revenue generation drive in the State. This administration shall view, very gravely, all cases of sabotage in our revenue generating efforts.”

Responding, the new HOS appreciated the state government for the appointment, with a promise to enhance the state civil service.

Aragbaye urged civil servants in the state to work toward improving their performances.

He also called on the political class to continue to support civil servants in the state for optimal performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aragbaye is the 13th HOS in the history of Ondo State.