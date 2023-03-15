Akere Market fire: Sanwo-Olu compensates traders with N100m

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday donated N100 million to traders in the burnt Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Association (AMPADA) market in the Ajegunle area of the state.

The Governor also laid the foundation for a new market building.

Speaking during his visit to the burnt site of the Akere market on Wednesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the efforts by the Lagos State Government were to help alleviate the plight of the traders who lost goods and cash in the fire when the market got burnt last week.

He said: “A week or less ago we promised to come back here to give immediate support to the people who were affected by the unfortunate incident. This is not politics, it is just a coincidence that it is a political season.

“I am happy to be here to lay the foundation for the new market building. Now it is a storey building and a small compensation that will alleviate the suffering and loss of our traders here. It is for us to make a clear stand that we are not about ethnic or religious division. We are a government that is people-centered and working to make things better for them, no matter what party or where they come from.

“As long as they are law-abiding, keep to laws guiding the environment, and respect the heritage of where they do business, they will always be accommodated.

“This will also send a clear message to people who want to divide us that we won’t let a small number disunite a large number of people. We won’t give them a space in Lagos and our government.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagos residents to come out and vote massively for him on Saturday, noting that the 18 percent vote cast during the presidential election is not a good representation of the Lagos population.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon. Fatai Ayoola thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for keeping to his promise of helping the people.

He promised that the people in the council would reciprocate the good gesture by voting for Governor Sanwo-Olu during Saturday’s governorship poll.

He said: “True to your word you are here today in Ajegunle to compensate the marketers for their loss and also lay the foundation for their new market. We thank you and wish that your efforts will be rewarded in Saturday’s election.

“We assure you that in Ajegunle we will do all within the ambit of the law to canvass for you because you have done so much for us. You rebuilt the Obafon and Mbakadoso roads. You also help us build Maracana Stadium for our youths.

“We are grateful and we would forever remain grateful for your stewardship and leadership that you have shown to the true people of Ajegunle.”

Also speaking, the Market Chairman, Izuchukwu Uba, assured Governor Sanwo-Olu of the trader’s support in Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

Traders at the market thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for the good gesture promising to come out en masse on Saturday to vote for him and all APC candidates.

Meanwhile, former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, on Wednesday drummed support for Governor Sanwo-Olu, calling on Lagos residents to re-elect the Governor on Saturday.

Fayose who was joined by Governor Sanwo-Olu at the local wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport spoke to taxi drivers at the airports and urged them to come out in large numbers and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18 governorship poll.

“Sanwo-Olu is our candidate. Let us all come out on Saturday to re-elect him,” Fayose urged the airport taxi drivers.

Governor Sanwo-Olu promised to address all the issues raised by the airport taxi drivers during his meeting with them.